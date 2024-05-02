UGA Head Coach Kirby Smart signs extension making him highest-paid coach in college football

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia made Head Coach Kirby Smart the highest-paid coach in college football on Thursday.

The university announced that Smart will make $13 million a year and his contract will run through 2033. Smart also will have yearly bonuses of up to $1.55 million, according to the school.

In his time as head coach, Smart has elevated the program to one of the premier in all of college football, helping lead the team to back-to-back College Football Playoff National Championships in 2021 and 2022.

Smart has been with the University of Georgia since 2016, compiling a 94-16 record across his eight years at the helm.

The university also announced that Athletic Director Josh Brooks was extended through 2030.

“The UGA Athletic Association and I are very pleased to extend the contracts of Josh Brooks and Kirby Smart,” said UGA President Jere W. Morehead. “Coach Smart’s unprecedented success is the definition of excellence for all of college football, and he has excited the Bulldog Nation about what is yet to come after winning two national championships. Josh Brooks has done a terrific job as Athletic Director and has positioned UGA Athletics to thrive in a rapidly changing college sports landscape. Both Kirby and Josh love this university as loyal graduates. I congratulate both of them and look forward to their continued leadership in the years ahead.”

