Man with meth arrested after ramming, trying to run over deputies in Bibb County

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is facing multiple charges after deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office say he rammed into several vehicles in a stolen SUV and tried to run over some deputies.

Deputies said they were called out to a domestic dispute when the man rammed two Sheriff’s Office cruisers and another vehicle with his Isuzu Axiom, then tried to hit two deputies who were on foot.

Deputies forced the man to stop on Clinton Road and had to break the window to remove him from the car.

The suspect was treated for minor injuries and booked into the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center.

He is charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, two counts of obstruction of an officer, fleeing/attempting to elude, reckless driving, speeding, failure to maintain lane, two counts of interference with government property, theft by taking a motor vehicle, and first-degree criminal damage to property.

