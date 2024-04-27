NFL DRAFT 2024: Who did the Falcons grab during the draft?

DETROIT, Mich. — The 2024 NFL Draft is in full swing in Detroit, which means we’re getting our first look at some of the newest players joining the roster.

So who’s coming to the A?

They’ll join the Falcons alongside quarterback Kirk Cousins and head coach Raheem Morris, in each of their first seasons with the Falcons

Round 1

For the third year in a row, the Falcons had the eighth overall draft pick. They used it this year to grab University of Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

The move came as a surprise to many fans after the Falcons signed now-former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Cousins last month.

Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein says team owner Arthur Blank wanted a succession plan to Cousins.

Round 2

The Falcons traded up with the Arizona Cardinals to get the third pick of the second round, the 35th overall.

With that pick, they added Clemson University defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro.

Orhorhoro was projected to be drafted in the third round, so the top of the second round is a big jump.

The 2024 NFL Draft runs through April 27. All seven rounds over the course of three days will air live on Channel 2.

Get the latest details on all of the Falcons’ draft picks on WSBTV.com and Channel 2 Action News.

