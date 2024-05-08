LIVE UPDATES: Tornado watch issued for multiple north Georgia counties

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking multiple rounds of possible strong to severe storms that will move through north Georgia over the next few days.

A tornado watch has been issued for multiple counties in north Georgia until 12 a.m.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz says heavy rain is in the forecast with the severe weather threat increasing tonight and through the overnight hours into Thursday.

Nitz says storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and large hail. A brief tornado is also possible, especially north.

LIVE UPDATES:

5:15 p.m.

A tornado watch has been issued for Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Gordon, Lumpkin, Murray, Pickens, Towns, Union, Walker, White and Whitfield counties until 12 a.m.

3:54 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in Rabun County until 4:30 p.m.

Severe Weather Team 2 is taking you through the timeline and threats, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News throughout the evening

Here’s what you need to know.

Isolated storms possible during the daylight hours today; warm and humid

Severe weather threat moves in from the north late tonight through Thursday

A couple of rounds of storms are possible

Showers/storms still possible Friday (especially south)

