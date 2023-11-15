Authorities involved in shooting that led to massive presence lining Cobb County road

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating a shooting involving an officer at a busy Cobb County intersection on Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to the intersection of South Cobb Drive and Windy Hill Road.

Investigators confirmed to Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that an officer was involved in a shooting.

Newell reported seeing a crashed truck in the woods near the scene that police appeared to be investigating.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the intersection and saw dozens of police units lining the busy street.

Witnesses in the area reported hearing several shots in the area.

Details about what led up to the shooting have not been released.

It’s unclear if any officers were injured or if anyone was killed in the shooting.

