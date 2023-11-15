Georgia high school football coach removed after 20 players baptized after practice

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. — The head football coach for an east Georgia high school will no longer be on the sidelines.

In a statement shared with Channel 2 Action News, Tattnall County Superintendent Dr. Kristen Waters confirmed that Isaac Ferrell is no longer coaching the Tattnall County High School football team, but is still employed as a teacher.

The statement said the decision came as a result of an incident on Nov. 3 while the team was traveling. It does not comment on what the incident was.

“The District decided that it would seek a Head football coach that aligned with the best interests of the students of Tattnall County for the 2024-2025 school year,” the statement read.

This comes a few weeks after the team received some criticism when 20 football players were baptized after practice last month.

In a post on social media at the end of October, Ferrell allowed a local pastor to join them after practice and baptize several players.

“20 young men made the decision to go #ALLIN with Christ!! Show them some support,” the post read.

Baptism at Practice Yesterday after practice Coach Ferrell gave the guys the opportunity to be baptized by Pastor Few. 20 young men made the decision to go #ALLIN with Christ!! Show them some support💛💙 #BiggerThanFootball Posted by Tattnall County Football on Tuesday, October 24, 2023

The Freedom From Religion Foundation claimed the baptisms go against the students’ First Amendment rights in a letter sent to the school district.

Dr. Waters did not connect the decision to remove Ferrell to the baptisms.

The District is continuing its investigation.

