Gwinnett restaurant worker diagnosed with Hepatitis A, customers may have been exposed

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Health Department issued an alert on Wednesday after a restaurant worker was diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

Health officials said the server worked at Lolita’s Bar and Grill off Buford Drive in Lawrenceville.

Hepatitis A is a liver infection that is highly contagious and can cause fatigue, nausea, stomach pain, and jaundice. The department said that people who ate or drank at the restaurant between Oct. 24 and Nov. 7 may have been exposed to the infection.

Officials urge customers from those dates to contact their doctors to determine if they need a Hepatitis A vaccine, wash their hands frequently and monitor for any symptoms of Hepatitis A.

The department said symptoms can begin two to 7 weeks after exposure and last between two and six months.

The health department said Lolita’s Bar and Grill owners have been cooperating with its investigation and the restaurant is taking proactive measures recommended by officials.

The Gwinnett County Health Department says anyone with questions should contact their doctor or the department at 770-339-4260 and press 0. More information on Hepatitis A can be found here.

