Former ‘Extreme Weight Loss’ star, makeup artist from DeKalb County, dies at 40

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Brandi Mallory, a DeKalb County woman who became a star of “Extreme Weight Loss” reality show, has died.

Mallory died at the age of 40 in Stone Mountain on Nov. 9, according to her obituary. Her cause of death has not been released.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Mallory grew up in Georgia and appeared on season 4 of “Extreme Weight Loss” on ABC in 2014. Channel 2 Action News spoke with Mallory about her weight loss journey and why she decided to do the show.

“At the end of the day, I want to live a long, full and healthy life. So I said, ‘Let me just try,’” she said.

Mallory lost 151 pounds and reached her final weigh-in goal for the show. She told Channel 2 Action News at the time that she hoped to inspire others.

“I just want to share with anybody that I come into contact with, (that) you can do so much more than your mind allows you to do,” she said. “It’s all about your willpower and drive.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Mallory had been working as a makeup artist in the metro area, according to her social media accounts. Since the announcement of her death, friends and fans have left messages on her Instagram account.

Family and friends will hold a visitation on Sunday at the Tri-Cities Funeral Home from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Her funeral is scheduled for Monday at 12 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Tucker.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

‘Maxine’s Baby’, Film documenting Tyler Perry and his late mother coming to Amazon Prime

©2023 Cox Media Group