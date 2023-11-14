5 University of Georgia female students watched stranger enter their home over Ring doorbell

ATHENS, Ga. — Five female University of Georgia roommates say it was a Ring doorbell alert that notified them a stranger was in their home.

“They just don’t understand how it happened,” the father said.

The father of one of the roommates didn’t want his identity revealed to protect his daughter, because they don’t know who this man is or if he lives in the building.

“Sunday morning my daughter called me and said some guy came in their apartment around 3:30 in the morning,” he told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln.

On Nov. 12, a doorbell video camera recorded the man walking with a security guard at The Standard at Athens student apartments.

At one point, the guard realizes they’re being recorded and points to the camera. The guard can be seen whispering something to the man before unlocking the door and letting him inside of the unit.

Based on the time stamps, he was inside the unit for at least 10 minutes before leaving.

“It’s shocking that somebody would let some random guy in five girls’ apartment without knowing who he was without any questions or anything,” the father said.

Lincoln spoke with property management on Tuesday. Managers on site said they couldn’t answer questions from Channel 2 Action News and forwarded our concerns to corporate.

The father says he was told by multiple managers the security officer was fired. He says along with the firing, management also offered one month’s rent free, a gesture he says isn’t enough.

“So to let this random guy just walk into the building and go to their room, I’m lost for words,” he said.

The father says the roommates filed a police report. We reached out to Athens Clark County Police, they confirmed with Channel 2 Action News that a police report was made for a criminal trespass offense. No one has been arrested.

The father says none of the women were injured nor were items taken from the apartment.

