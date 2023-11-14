There is going to be a big change in the weather by tomorrow morning

ATLANTA — There are going to be some big changes to the weather coming our way, so enjoy Tuesday’s sunshine while you can.

Some light rain and cooler temperatures are expected to move into North Georgia by Wednesday morning.

“It’s going to turn chilly heading into Wednesday,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon said. “We’re going to see (rain) on and off again throughout the rest of the work week.”

Here’s what you need to know heading into Wednesday:

Cloud cover will thicken by Tuesday night

Rain will move into the southern part of the metro by Wednesday morning

Temperatures will get much cooler, with highs in the mid-50s

Rain will stick around through the end of the workweek

