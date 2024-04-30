Convicted felon facing drug and weapons charges after bust in north GA

ROME, Ga. — A Rome woman is facing multiple drug and weapons charges after a bust earlier this week.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at 639 Elliot Drive to Kayla Diane Jordan on Saturday, April 27 at approximately 12:27 p.m.

Deputies found multiple pounds of marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, THC edibles, and resin, along with packaging materials for distributing drugs, and digital scales.

Deputies say Jordan, a convicted felon, also had multiple guns in the home.

She was charged with one felony count of possession of marijuana, four counts of felony possession with intent to distribute, three counts of felony possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and misdemeanor possession and use of drug-related objects.

