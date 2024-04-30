Valet accused of stealing Rolls Royce from Buckhead hotel arrested after Channel 2 investigation

ATLANTA, Ga. — A Buckhead valet worker accused of stealing a Rolls Royce from a popular Buckhead hotel has been arrested after multiple Channel 2 Action News investigations into vehicle thefts by parking attendants.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln was in Buckhead Tuesday, where she discovered it’s not the suspect’s first run-in with the law.

Osmann Jalloh has not only been accused of the recent incident with the Rolls Royce, but also on allegations that he stole more than $100,000 worth of items from a vehicle.

Police arrested Jalloh and charged him with theft by taking this month.

The arrest comes after Scott and Sena Ware said their car was stolen from the Thompson Hotel and was found months later in Houston, Texas.

It’s one arrest in what the Wares said is a dent in what they are calling a car theft ring.

“My insurance went doubled since this car was stolen,” Sena Ware said. “From like $30,000 to $60,000. I want them both arrested. Anybody that had any dealing with it, we want them all arrested.”

The Wares car was stolen in February. They showed Lincoln surveillance video of the incident, in which Jalloh is seen walking up to the passenger side of a Cadillac and giving the Cadillac’s driver the keys to the Wares Rolls Royce.

In the arrest warrant, investigators wrote that Jalloh did not have permission to have the vehicle, which costs more than $450,000.

“It should be grand theft because of the price of that car,” Scott Ware said.

Jalloh denied stealing the car in cell phone video the Wares recorded after confronting him.

In 2020, Jalloh was arrested while working the valet at an Atlanta Westin hotel. That warrant said he was seen on surveillance video stealing a Louis Vuitton bag carrying more than $100,000 worth of jewelry inside.

LAZ parking said in a statement:

“While LAZ believes that much of the information that is coming out is incorrect, the company nonetheless takes these complaints very seriously. We successfully valet and store a great number of vehicles each day, and we thoroughly investigate every incident.”

LAZ also said that the company is consistently updating its security procedures. It also stated that these incidents are just a small fraction compared to the number of cars it parks.

Atlanta police said their investigation is ongoing.

The Wares said they just want to see the thieves held accountable.

