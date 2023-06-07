The wait is over! The first Tim Hortons location in Georgia is set to open later this month

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The wait is over! The first Tim Hortons location in Georgia is set for Friday, June 16.

... But don’t get too excited yet, Atlanta. The first installation of the Canadian staple, which is known for its coffee, donuts and breakfast sandwiches, is opening in Columbus.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It’s one of 15 of the chain restaurants set to open in Georgia in the next five years.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Columbus location, which is at 6741 Veterans Parkway, will give away free coffee for a year for the first 50 cars to order through the drive-through. They will also host a ribbon cutting ceremony, a live remote broadcast and give out free samples and games all day long.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Tim Hortons was founded in Canada in 1964 and has expanded to more than 5,200 locations around the world. Most of its locations are in Canada and the northern parts of the United States, but the company has also announced locations in the Houston, Texas area as part of its expansion efforts.

We are working to learn when the chain will start construction on its first metro Atlanta location.

©2022 Cox Media Group