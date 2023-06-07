Police release photo of last time Gwinnett 14-year-old was seen since taking final exams, vanishing

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Police have released a picture of the last known sighting of a 14-year-old who vanished after taking her final exams last month.

Ashley Bell was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on May 24 in the parking lot of Parkview High School.

She was last seen walking toward the student parking lot.

Bell’s phone was turned off a few hours later and she has not posted on social media. She does not have access to money or a car.

Police said Bell’s behavior is abnormal because she has perfect attendance at school.

Bell is described as 5′3″ and 145 pounds with curly black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen earing a white shirt, brown tights and brown and white shoes.

Last week, Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson talked to Bell’s father, Remon Bell, who said his daughter is not one to run away and definitely not for this long.

“It’s harder and harder every morning, waking up,” Remon Bell said. “I don’t know what to think, because she doesn’t do this.”

Ashley’s father says no other cameras in the area picked up anything that may have shown where she may have headed after leaving campus.

Bell says he has Ashley’s phone and learned she met someone new on a chatting app.

“I’m thinking that someone coached her on doing this,” he said, “and she just left.”

Her family is sharing flyers online with the hope she can see them too and know that she’s loved.

“If you’re watching, come home,” he said. “No one’s mad at you. We love you.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com . Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information in this case.

