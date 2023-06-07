What effects will Georgia see from Canadian wildfires smoke?

ATLANTA — The effects of hundreds of Canadian wildfires have crossed over the U.S. border. Canadian officials said they are currently tracking more than 400 active fires that have forced at least 26,000 people to evacuate.

Cities in the northeast and Midwest are under air quality alerts. The smoke from the wildfires have created an eerie sight especially in New York City, which briefly topped the list of the world’s worst air quality.

Will north Georgia see any impacts from the smoke?

“New York City, up in Boston and New England, they can actually smell the smoke. It’s that thick there,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “For us, just kind of a little haze up in the sky.”

Monahan walked viewers through potential effects on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

The main focus of the smoke is in the northeast. Some areas of north Georgia is already seeing some hazy skies.

A light to medium haze will be over metro and north Georgia areas on Thursday.

“That will give us some pretty nice sunrises and sunsets. In terms of air quality, at least so far, we’re doing just fine,” Monahan said.

