Hear ye, hear ye! Go back in time and see this massive castle that just opened in North Georgia

HELEN, Ga. — If you’re headed to Helen anytime soon, not only can you enjoy a trip through Bavaria, but you can now also go back in time to the Renaissance era.

Welcome to Uhuburg - the “Eagle Owl” Castle.

The massive project, nearly 15 years in the making, held a ribbon cutting last week. The castle officially opened for tours on May 20.

“As a Renaissance Castle, Uhuburg has twelve towers, one turret, three gatehouses, an eight-story lookout tower, Great Hall, cloistered walls with rampart and lower walkways, ten guest chambers, two apartments, a master chamber, tropical atrium, grotto, and two acres of courtyard gardens. Situated on a mountain knoll, the castle has spectacular views from each of the walls and towers,” the castle’s website said.

The castle is a dream come true for owners Bob and Janine Marthai.

Bob Marthai is a former psychologist, naval architect, and retired tall ship captain, NowHabersham.com reports.

TRENDING STORIES:

The newspaper said Marthai dreamed of building a castle in the North Georgia mountains to share what he has found to be important for “the good life.”

His dreams have been supported by his wife, Janine, who is a bookkeeper and avid gardener.

“We are grateful for the more than 70 workers, volunteers, trade folks, donors, and inspectors who helped build Uhuburg from foundation to tower,” Bob Marthai told NowHabersham.

To see more about the castle as well as info about visiting, CLICK HERE.

TAKE A TOUR OF THE CASTLE:

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 15 Uhuburg - the “Eagle Owl” Castle “As a Renaissance Castle, Uhuburg has twelve towers, one turret, three gatehouses, an eight-story lookout tower, Great Hall, cloistered walls with rampart and lower walkways, ten guest chambers, two apartments, a master chamber, tropical atrium, grotto, and two acres of courtyard gardens. Situated on a mountain knoll, the castle has spectacular views from each of the walls and towers,” the castle’s website said. (PHOTOS: Taken by Naomi Marthai, used with permission)





©2023 Cox Media Group