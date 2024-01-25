‘All clear’ given after ‘armed suspect’ incident at KSU campus, officials say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Kennesaw State University Emergency Management officials have confirmed that a lockdown has been lifted.

KSU police posted a “KSU Alert” post on X Wednesday evening advising students to shelter in a secure place as they searched for at least two suspects.

They issued an “all clear” just after 8:15 p.m.

One person is in custody and police are searching for two other suspects on the Kennesaw State University campus, according to police.

It’s unclear if the other two people were arrested as well.

Channel 2 Action News has learned that Cobb County police are assisting in the search.

Students posting on social media said they were locked in classrooms, the library and in labs.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer at the scene said the majority of the police activity was near an on-campus apartment complex.

We’re working to learn more about this developing story for Channel 2 Action News.

