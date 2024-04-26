NFL Draft 2024: UGA tight end Brock Bowers drafted by Las Vegas Raiders in first round

DETROIT, Mich. — University of Georgia TE Brock Bowers is the first Bulldog to be drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Bowers, 21, was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders as the 13th overall pick in the draft.

The 6-foot-3 junior from Napa, California was projected to go in the first round after the NFL Combine.

He has spent three seasons with the Dawgs since 2021.

Fellow Dawg offensive tackle Amarius Mims also went in the first round. He was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals as the 18th overall pick.

Channel 2 Sports Anchor Alison Mastrangelo is in Detroit for the 2024 NFL Draft to catch up with the Falcons joining the roster and to find out where some metro Atlanta players end up.

The 2024 NFL Draft runs through April 27. All seven rounds over the course of three days will air live on Channel 2.

Get the latest details on who drafts the UGA players on WSBTV.com and Channel 2 Action News.

