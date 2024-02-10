1 teen shot, 1 teen stabbed after basketball game at high school in East Point, police say

EAST POINT, Ga. — Police in East Point are investigating after a teenager was shot and another was stabbed near a high school on Friday night.

East Point Police Chief Shawn Buchanan told Channel 2′s Larry Spruill that a teen was shot and another teen was stabbed.

The incident happened near Tri-Cities High School off of Norman Berry Drive in East Point.

Buchanan said the shooting happened after a basketball game.

He says they are working two scenes, one outside the school’s gym and another just a few feet away at railroad tracks by the football stadium. It’s unclear where the shooting happened and where the stabbing happened.

Neither teenager has been identified and there is no word on their conditions, but police say it is not currently a deadly incident.

A spokesperson with Fulton County Schools cannot confirm if the two injured teenagers are students at Tri-Cities High School, but can confirm students from the school were involved in the incident.

The basketball game at the school on Friday night was between Tri-Cities High School and Benjamin Banneker High School.

Police are still looking for the suspects.

There is no word on what led up to both incidents.

