Man admits to brothers that he strangled Ga. woman to death, GBI says

POLK COUNTY, Ga. — A Polk County man has been convicted of murdering a woman nearly two years ago.

A jury found Joseph Leroy Jones, 33, guilty of malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault for the death of Monisha Leath, 34.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The GBI says the Cedartown Police Department asked agents to assist in searching for Leath after she was reported missing in February 2022.

Leath missed picking her kids up from school that day and no one had heard from her since.

GBI investigators say Jones admitted to his brothers that he strangled Leath to death during an argument.

TRENDING STORIES:

The day after her disappearance, Jones was arrested on unrelated charges in Thomson, Ga. He was still in the McDuffie County Jail when he was charged with Leath’s murder.

Her body still has not been found.

The GBI says there have been less than 10 homicide cases where there was no body that have been prosecuted in the state of Georgia.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Massive fire engulfs at least 3 homes in Brookhaven subdivision, officials confirm

©2023 Cox Media Group