Man accused of killing Buckhead valet taken into custody, family says

ATLANTA — The family of murdered Buckhead valet, Harrison Olvey, has confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that police have arrested the accused killer.

Wednesday evening, sources told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden that Randy King, 22, has been arrested.

Police said on Sept. 3 around 1:40 a.m., Olvey was a valet at the parking garage and interrupted a man breaking into a vehicle when he was shot.

King was wanted for Olvey’s murder and placed on the Atlanta Police Department’s Most Wanted list with a reward amount of $5,000.

The family told Seiden that King would be charged with multiple crimes, including murder.

Olvey’s sister, Addison Lin Olvey, mother, Autumn Ernst, and stepfather, Tony Casteel released a statement to Seiden that reads: “It’s never going to bring Harrison back, but now that Randy King is off the streets, no other family has to feel the pain we’ve felt.”

At this time, police have not confirmed the arrest of King.

