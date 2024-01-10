Jury reaches verdict against woman accused of killing 6-year-old son in decades-old cold case

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County jury has returned its verdict against a woman accused of killing her 6-year-old son more than 20 years ago.

Teresa Black is accused of killing her son William Hamilton and leaving him to decompose in the woods of DeKalb County in 1999. Hamilton’s remains were found six months after his death in 1999, but his identity remained a mystery until a break in the case in 2022.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes has been following the trial at the DeKalb County Courthouse and learned that the jury reached a verdict just after 1:30 p.m.

The jury found Black not guilty of felony murder, cruelty to children and aggravated assault charges. The jury did find Black guilty of concealing her son’s death.

