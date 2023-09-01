TRAFFIC ALERT: Road partially collapses near busy DeKalb County intersection

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Crews are on the scene of a road that partially collapsed in DeKalb County.
NewsChopper 2 flew over Briarcliff Road NE near the Lavista Road intersection, where crews were seen working on the road.
We have a crew on the way to the scene and will provide an update on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Two out of the four lanes are shut down. Crews have blocked off the part of the road that is affected.
Officials have not said what caused the collapse. Channel 2 Action News reached out to DeKalb County Watershed officials for more information but has not received a response.
