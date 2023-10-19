Tow truck driver killed in crash on I-575 south, heavy delays in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A crash that killed a tow truck driver on Interstate 575 southbound has the right lane shut down between Sixes Road (exit 11) and Ridgeway Parkway (exit 9).

There are heavy delays due to emergency crews at the scene of the crash.

Traffic is being diverted off on Sixes Road with motorists reentering I-575 south at Ridgeway Parkway.

Woodstock police said the crash happened at approximately 1:10 p.m.

There is not yet an estimated time the crash scene will be cleared.

Southbound backups begin in the area of Highway 140 (exit 16).

WSB Triple Team Traffic suggests using Highway 5 as an alternate heading southbound.

🚨 RED ALERT continues in Woodstock: I-575/sb shut down just n. of Ridgewalk Pkwy. (Exit 9). Crash investigation out since after 1p. No est. time of clearance. I-575/sb jams s. of Hwy. 140 (Exit 16). Bells Ferry jammed as an alt. Better to take Hwy. 5. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/fFytc0D3V5 — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) October 19, 2023

