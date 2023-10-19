Attorney for former president Donald Trump pleads guilty in Georgia election interference case

ATLANTA — One of the attorneys for former President Donald Trump is taking a plea deal in the Georgia election interference case.

Sidney Powell is one of 19 defendants indicted in the efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

Powell had been scheduled to go to trial with co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro starting on Monday. However on Thursday, Powell agreed to a plea deal.

She will receive six years probation and have to pay a fine.f

