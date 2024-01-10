2 teens killed, 3 others injured after car crashes into tree in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A crash in Cherokee County on Tuesday night left two teenagers dead and three others injured.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the crash happened on Towne Lake Parkway near Towne Lake Hills East around 8:17 p.m. last night.

Deputies say a Mazda 6 carrying five teenagers left the road and hit a tree. It appears speed was a contributing factor in the accident, according to the sheriff’s office.

One of the teens, a 17-year-old from Marietta, died at the scene. Another 17-year-old from Woodstock died at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. The sheriff’s office said a 17-year-old suffered serious injuries.

The driver, a 17-year-old from Smyrna, and an 18-year-old passenger from Oklahoma had non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies have not released the names of the teens who died.

