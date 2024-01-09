Panama City Beach sustains heavy damage during apparent water spout tornado

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Panama City Beach, a favorite vacation destination for Georgians, sustained heavy damage during an apparent water spout tornado early Tuesday morning.
Photos show at least one building flattened, a large marina twisted and torn up and at least one home that was blown off its foundation.
Most of the damage was concentrated in eastern Panama City near St. Andrew’s State Park and the Grand Lagoon area. Treasure Island Marina sustained heavy damage and a favorite breakfast restaurant, the Waffle and Omelet House was flattened. Debris littered the coastal town’s main drag.
In Marianna, which is inland from Panama City Beach about 70 miles, neighborhoods were flattened.
It’s unclear if anyone was injured.
