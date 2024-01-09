LIVE UPDATES: Roads jammed, trees down, schools closed as heavy rain moves through

ATLANTA — Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking severe weather throughout north Georgia on Tuesday.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says the main impacts will be heavy rain, flooding, and strong wind gusts between 40 and 50 miles per hour.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
LIVE UPDATES:
7:26 a.m.
Northside Dr at Winterthur Dr is temporarily closed due to a tree down in the roadway on power lines. Please use an alternate route.
7:25 a.m.
Due to inclement weather, The DeKalb County Sanitation Division may experience sanitation service delays for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday customers.
7:20 a.m.
ll lanes are blocked on SR 53 at Cain Trail in Pickens County due to downed power lines. Avoid travel in this direction and use alt. routes.
7:18 a.m.
A crash is blocking all lanes on I-75/nb before Cumberland Blvd (Exit 58). Jammed up to I-285. Use Hwy 41.
RED ALERT Northwest Atlanta: Crash blocking all lanes on I-75/nb before Cumberland Blvd (Exit 58). Jammed up to I-285. Use Hwy 41. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/kSpzFhnQMQ— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) January 9, 2024
7:15 a.m.
Lanes are blocked in both directions on SR 136 at Lower Mill Creek Rd in Walker. County due to downed trees. Avoid travel in this direction and use alt. routes.
7:13 a.m.
A tornado watch has been issued for southwest Georgia.
New tornado watch until 2pm EST includes SW Georgia. pic.twitter.com/OxuPAZa21o— Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) January 9, 2024
7:12 a.m.
Multiple crashes are being reported across metro Atlanta. Follow Triple Team Traffic for updates:
TRAVEL ADVISORY DeKalb Co: Crash still in 2 left lanes on I-20/wb before Candler Rd (Exit 65). Use Glenwood or Memorial Dr. as alternates. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/ZCGgtdh6rI— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) January 9, 2024
7:10 a.m.
Twin Branch Road in Sandy Springs is shut down due to power lines in the road.
7:06 a.m.
Around 2,000 Georgia Power customers are without power off Mt. Zion Road between Morrow and Stockbridge.
7:04 a.m.
Gilmer County Schools are now closing for the day due to power outages. The district had been on a two-hour delay.
6:57 a.m.
Northside Dr. at Winterthur Dr. in Sandy Spring is temporarily closed due to a tree down in the roadway on power lines. Please use an alternate route.
6:56 a.m.
Even away from any severe storms, there will be the threat of 50+ mph wind gusts -- especially in the mountains. We’ve already had a gust to 71 mph at Brasstown Bald!
6:53 a.m.
Here’s the current list of school closings and delays. We will update as they come in:
CLOSED
- Banks County
- Bremen City Schools
- Butts County
- Gilmer County
- Greene County
- Griffin Spalding County
- Habersham County
- Hart County
- Jasper County
- Lumpkin County
- Madison County
- Pike County
- Putnam County Charter School System
- Rabun County
- Stephens County
- Thomaston-Upson Schools
- Troup County (employees report when possible)
- White County
DELAYED 2 HOURS
- Fannin County
- Floyd County
- Gordon County
- Heard County
- Murray County
- Pickens County
- Polk County
- Whitfield County
- Union County
VIRTUAL LEARNING
- Dawson County
- Meriwether County
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2023 Cox Media Group