LIVE UPDATES: Roads jammed, trees down, schools closed as heavy rain moves through

ATLANTA — Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking severe weather throughout north Georgia on Tuesday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says the main impacts will be heavy rain, flooding, and strong wind gusts between 40 and 50 miles per hour.

LIVE UPDATES:

7:26 a.m.

Northside Dr at Winterthur Dr is temporarily closed due to a tree down in the roadway on power lines. Please use an alternate route.

7:25 a.m.

Due to inclement weather, The DeKalb County Sanitation Division may experience sanitation service delays for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday customers.

7:20 a.m.

ll lanes are blocked on SR 53 at Cain Trail in Pickens County due to downed power lines. Avoid travel in this direction and use alt. routes.

7:18 a.m.

A crash is blocking all lanes on I-75/nb before Cumberland Blvd (Exit 58). Jammed up to I-285. Use Hwy 41.

RED ALERT Northwest Atlanta: Crash blocking all lanes on I-75/nb before Cumberland Blvd (Exit 58). Jammed up to I-285. Use Hwy 41. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/kSpzFhnQMQ — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) January 9, 2024

7:15 a.m.

Lanes are blocked in both directions on SR 136 at Lower Mill Creek Rd in Walker. County due to downed trees. Avoid travel in this direction and use alt. routes.

7:13 a.m.

A tornado watch has been issued for southwest Georgia.

New tornado watch until 2pm EST includes SW Georgia. pic.twitter.com/OxuPAZa21o — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) January 9, 2024

7:12 a.m.

Multiple crashes are being reported across metro Atlanta. Follow Triple Team Traffic for updates:

TRAVEL ADVISORY DeKalb Co: Crash still in 2 left lanes on I-20/wb before Candler Rd (Exit 65). Use Glenwood or Memorial Dr. as alternates. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/ZCGgtdh6rI — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) January 9, 2024

7:10 a.m.

Twin Branch Road in Sandy Springs is shut down due to power lines in the road.

7:06 a.m.

Around 2,000 Georgia Power customers are without power off Mt. Zion Road between Morrow and Stockbridge.

7:04 a.m.

Gilmer County Schools are now closing for the day due to power outages. The district had been on a two-hour delay.

6:57 a.m.

Northside Dr. at Winterthur Dr. in Sandy Spring is temporarily closed due to a tree down in the roadway on power lines. Please use an alternate route.

6:56 a.m.

Even away from any severe storms, there will be the threat of 50+ mph wind gusts -- especially in the mountains. We’ve already had a gust to 71 mph at Brasstown Bald!

6:53 a.m.

Here’s the current list of school closings and delays. We will update as they come in:

CLOSED

Banks County

Bremen City Schools

Butts County

Gilmer County

Greene County

Griffin Spalding County

Habersham County

Hart County

Jasper County

Lumpkin County

Madison County

Pike County

Putnam County Charter School System

Rabun County

Stephens County

Thomaston-Upson Schools

Troup County (employees report when possible)

White County

DELAYED 2 HOURS

Fannin County

Floyd County

Gordon County

Heard County

Murray County

Pickens County

Polk County

Whitfield County

Union County

VIRTUAL LEARNING

Dawson County

Meriwether County

