LIVE UPDATES: Roads jammed, trees down, schools closed as heavy rain moves through

Flooding at 16th and Techwood (John Spink/AJC)

ATLANTA — Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking severe weather throughout north Georgia on Tuesday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says the main impacts will be heavy rain, flooding, and strong wind gusts between 40 and 50 miles per hour.

LIVE UPDATES:

7:26 a.m.

Northside Dr at Winterthur Dr is temporarily closed due to a tree down in the roadway on power lines. Please use an alternate route.

7:25 a.m.

Due to inclement weather, The DeKalb County Sanitation Division may experience sanitation service delays for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday customers.

7:20 a.m.

ll lanes are blocked on SR 53 at Cain Trail in Pickens County due to downed power lines. Avoid travel in this direction and use alt. routes.

7:18 a.m.

A crash is blocking all lanes on I-75/nb before Cumberland Blvd (Exit 58). Jammed up to I-285. Use Hwy 41.

7:15 a.m.

Lanes are blocked in both directions on SR 136 at Lower Mill Creek Rd in Walker. County due to downed trees. Avoid travel in this direction and use alt. routes.

7:13 a.m.

A tornado watch has been issued for southwest Georgia.

7:12 a.m.

Multiple crashes are being reported across metro Atlanta. Follow Triple Team Traffic for updates:

7:10 a.m.

Twin Branch Road in Sandy Springs is shut down due to power lines in the road.

7:06 a.m.

Around 2,000 Georgia Power customers are without power off Mt. Zion Road between Morrow and Stockbridge.

7:04 a.m.

Gilmer County Schools are now closing for the day due to power outages. The district had been on a two-hour delay.

6:57 a.m.

Northside Dr. at Winterthur Dr. in Sandy Spring is temporarily closed due to a tree down in the roadway on power lines. Please use an alternate route.

6:56 a.m.

Even away from any severe storms, there will be the threat of 50+ mph wind gusts -- especially in the mountains. We’ve already had a gust to 71 mph at Brasstown Bald!

6:53 a.m.

Here’s the current list of school closings and delays. We will update as they come in:

CLOSED

  • Banks County
  • Bremen City Schools
  • Butts County
  • Gilmer County
  • Greene County
  • Griffin Spalding County
  • Habersham County
  • Hart County
  • Jasper County
  • Lumpkin County
  • Madison County
  • Pike County
  • Putnam County Charter School System
  • Rabun County
  • Stephens County
  • Thomaston-Upson Schools
  • Troup County (employees report when possible)
  • White County

DELAYED 2 HOURS

  • Fannin County
  • Floyd County
  • Gordon County
  • Heard County
  • Murray County
  • Pickens County
  • Polk County
  • Whitfield County
  • Union County

VIRTUAL LEARNING

  • Dawson County
  • Meriwether County

