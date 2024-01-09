Risk of strong to severe storms with heavy rain, possible flooding, wind gusts today

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking severe weather throughout north Georgia on Tuesday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says the main impacts will be heavy rain, flooding, and strong wind gusts between 40 and 50 miles per hour.

A flood watch has been extended throughout most of north Georgia. These strong winds could bring down some trees.

The severe weather threat led multiple school districts to close or delay schools for Tuesday. You can find the full list here.

Here is what you need to know:

Main impact in north Georgia will be heavy rain with possible flooding: 3-4″ of rain likely

Damaging wind gusts of up to 50 mph possible in the mountains

Severe weather risk will increase south of I-20 near and after sunrise; risk of a brief, spin up tornado far south

Some rain and snow showers likely tonight, especially in the north Georgia mountains

