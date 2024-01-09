LIST: Here are the schools delayed or closed today due to risk of severe weather

ATLANTA — School districts have adjusted their plans for Tuesday morning because of severe weather risk.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says the main impacts will be heavy rain, flooding, and strong wind gusts but the severe weather risk will increase in areas south of Interstate 20.

Ahead of the potential for flooding and severe storms, multiple school districts announced they are either closing or delaying their schedules by two hours.

CLOSED

Banks County

Butts County

Greene County

Griffin Spalding County

Habersham County

Hart County

Jasper County

Lumpkin County

Madison County

Putnam County Charter School System

Rabun County

Stephens County

Troup County (employees report when possible)

DELAYED 2 HOURS

Fannin County

Floyd County

Gilmer County

Gordon County

Heard County

Murray County

Pickens County

Polk County

Whitfield County

Union County

VIRTUAL LEARNING

Dawson County

Meriwether County

