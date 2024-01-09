LIST: Here are the schools delayed or closed today due to risk of severe weather

ATLANTA — School districts have adjusted their plans for Tuesday morning because of severe weather risk.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says the main impacts will be heavy rain, flooding, and strong wind gusts but the severe weather risk will increase in areas south of Interstate 20.
[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]
Ahead of the potential for flooding and severe storms, multiple school districts announced they are either closing or delaying their schedules by two hours.
This list will be updated as the districts announce their plans. If you see a school district missing from the list, please reach out to us at newstip@wsbtv.com.
CLOSED
- Banks County
- Butts County
- Greene County
- Griffin Spalding County
- Habersham County
- Hart County
- Jasper County
- Lumpkin County
- Madison County
- Putnam County Charter School System
- Rabun County
- Stephens County
- Troup County (employees report when possible)
DELAYED 2 HOURS
- Fannin County
- Floyd County
- Gilmer County
- Gordon County
- Heard County
- Murray County
- Pickens County
- Polk County
- Whitfield County
- Union County
VIRTUAL LEARNING
- Dawson County
- Meriwether County
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2023 Cox Media Group