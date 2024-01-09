1 dead after tree falls on top of car in Clayton County, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after officials say a tree fell on a car in Clayton County on Tuesday.

Clayton County police confirmed the accident happened on Highway 54 and Jenni Lane around 9:48 a.m. as heavy rain and storms moved through the area.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones is on the scene, where he spotted a tree down on the car. Police have not released the victim’s name.

This is a developing story. We’re working to learn more, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

