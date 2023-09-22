Fulton County District Attorney’s Office employee accidentally shot inside courthouse, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that one person has been shot inside the Fulton County Courthouse.

Police said this is not an active shooter situation and the scene is under control.

Police told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot that a district attorney’s office investigator accidentally shot herself in the leg. She is alert, conscious and breathing.

