Suspect injured in shooting involving Gwinnett officer, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police confirmed they are investigating a shooting involving one of its officers.

The shooting happened Friday morning at 1400 Chase Lane. Police did not say what led up to the shooting but said at least one officer and one suspect is involved.

Police said the suspect was injured and the injury appears to be non life-threatening. No officers were injured.

Channel 2 Action News is on the way to the scene. Stay with WSBTV.com and download the breaking news app for the latest.

TRENDING STORIES:

IN OTHER NEWS

‘Multiple injuries’ reported in crash involving overturned bus on I-85, police say





©2023 Cox Media Group