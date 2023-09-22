Lanes now open after overturned bus had I-85 southbound shut down in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — All lanes of Interstate 85 were shut down Thursday night into the overnight hours on Friday after a major crash.

Channel 2 Action News was on the scene.

According to 511 GA, a bus appeared to have overturned on I-85 before Chamblee Tucker Road.

DeKalb police confirmed people were injured but there is no word on the extent of those injuries or how many people were injured.

DeKalb County Fire and Rescue said everyone on the bus was ok.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to DeKalb County Police and Georgia State Patrol for more information.

