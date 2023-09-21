$2 million, $1 million Powerball winning tickets sold on mobile app, at Georgia Publix

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — While no one won Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot, two tickets worth millions were sold here in Georgia.

The Georgia Lottery confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a $1 million ticket was sold at a Publix and a $2 million ticket was purchased via its mobile app. Both tickets matched five numbers with the $2 million also having the Power Play.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The lucky Publix store is located off Birmingham Road in Alpharetta. The lottery app winner lives in Cobb County.

As for the Powerball jackpot, it rolled over again on Monday night to a $725 million with a cash value option of $350.5 million.

You can watch the next drawing this Saturday as it airs LIVE at 11 p.m. during the Texas-Baylor game or before WSB Tonight.

TRENDING STORIES:

If you do win the jackpot or any other lottery prize, how do you claim your winnings in Georgia?

Georgia Lottery says any prizes less than $600 can be claimed at any of its retailers; however, prizes over $600 must be claimed at the lottery headquarters or district offices or mailed for the payment.

Winners of prizes more than $600 must fill out a winner claim form and have a valid government issued photo ID with a social security card.

©2023 Cox Media Group