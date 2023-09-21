Check those numbers! $2 million, $1 million winning Powerball tickets sold in Georgia

ATLANTA — The eighth-largest Powerball jackpot is growing once again. The prize rolled over to $725 million after no one matched all the winning numbers last night.

But there are two big prize winners in Georgia.

One ticket matched all five numbers for a $1 million prize and a second ticket matched all five numbers with a Power Play to win $2 million. The numbers were 16, 27, 59, 62 and 63.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Georgia Lottery to confirm where the winning tickets were sold or if they were sold on the mobile app.

The next drawing for the Powerball will be on Saturday at 11 p.m. which you can watch LIVE on Channel 2.

How do you claim winning lottery tickets in Georgia?

Georgia Lottery says any prizes less than $600 can be claimed at any of its retailers; however, prizes over $600 must be claimed at the lottery headquarters or district offices or mailed for the payment.

Winners of prizes more than $600 must fill out a winner claim form and have a valid government issued photo ID with a social security card.

In Georgia, winners who purchased their tickets online have 180 days to claim their prize. For winners who buy instant tickets, they only have 90 days from the expired date to claim their prize.

