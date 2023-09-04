Steve Harwell, co-founder of Smash Mouth, dies

Steve Harwell who co-founded the group Smash Mouth, died Monday.

>> Read more trending news

He was 56.

His death was confirmed by his manager. The musician, best known for hits like “All Star” and “I’m a Believer,” died at his home in Boise, ID “surrounded by family and friends,” Roger Hayes said.

Hayes said Harwell “passed peacefully and comfortably.”

On Sunday, Hayes said that Harwell was resting at home and being cared for by his fiancé and hospice care workers, CBS News and Billboard reported.

Hayes told Rolling Stone that “Steve has been retired from Smash Mouth for two years now, and the band continues to tour with new vocalist Zach Goode.”

“That said, Steve’s legacy will live on through the music. With Steve, Smash Mouth has sold over 10 Million albums worldwide-wide and topped the charts with two #1 hit singles, five Top 40 singles, three Hot 100 singles, four Billboard 200 albums and a Grammy nomination not to mention the hundreds of film and television placements and of course those musical features in Shrek.”

While no cause of death was given, TMZ reported Sunday that Harwell was in the final stages of liver failure.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group