Fire destroys popular Cherokee County sport shooting range building, golf carts, officials say

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County fire officials are investigating a fire that destroyed the parts of a popular shooting range.

Fire investigators say at 4:17 a.m. on Thursday, crews received calls of a possible fire at Garland Mountain Sporting Clays & Grill on Garland Mountain in Waleska.

When crews arrived, most of the building had collapsed, with fire starting to reach nearby golf carts.

Officials added that the fire had also extended to the woods surrounding the property.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

