Elton John’s Atlanta home sold for 45% above the asking price

ATLANTA — “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road... it was an honor!”

That’s the message an Atlanta real estate company had for its client Elton John after his luxurious home in Buckhead sold for nearly twice its asking price.

The “Tiny Dancer” singer purchased the condo in Buckhead over 30 years ago. John just wrapped up his “Farewell, Yellow Brick Road” tour with his final performance earlier this summer.

Last month, John placed his home on the market for $4.995 million. It sold this week for $7.225 million, according to Atlanta Fine Homes.

“With great pleasure, we announce the triumphant finale of a year-long journey—celebrating the sale of Sir Elton John’s exquisite condominium. Through meticulous preparation and unwavering dedication, we achieved a remarkable feat: a sale that soared to an astounding 45% above the initial listing price.”

John’s former home consists of six condo units put together that creates a 13,332 sq. ft, two-story residence with a direct view of the Atlanta skyline. There are four bedrooms in the home along with four full bathrooms and three partial bathrooms.

There’s also an in-home gym, spa and three guest suites. The condo comes with nine parking spots, six private storage units and five wine storage units as well.

While you don’t have the chance to purchase the home anymore, you can still scroll through the pictures on the listing.

