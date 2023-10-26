Former WWE star opens new business in Roswell

ROSWELL, Ga. — Brandi Rhodes has worn many hats in her lifetime. She’s a former model, TV personality, competitive skater, and business executive. But she might be best known for her time in the world of wrestling and the WWE.

Now, you can add a new title to her resume - business owner.

“I was looking to just dive into a new career,” Rhodes told WSB-TV’s Nelson Hicks. “I had just had my daughter. She’s about two years old now. I was professional wrestling, had been in the industry for about 10 years and was determined to make that career work with a child. And it wasn’t working out.”

Rhodes recently opened Naked Mind Yoga + Pilates in Roswell. This new venture has enabled Rhodes to merge fitness, wellness, and mindfulness into a single space.

“After years of wear and tear from the wrestling industry, yoga and pilates is what healed my body and just brought me back to a place of just feeling really centered and feeling really good as a human being. So I really wanted to share that with someone.”

Her husband, wrestler Cody Rhodes, also known as the American Nightmare, attended the grand opening.

What a crew for the @NakedMindGA grand opening!!!! pic.twitter.com/c4u7Y5uYBB — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 21, 2023

“Brandi, what she’s doing here, is really amazing and I know she really wanted to put this together, not just for yoga and pilates in the community, but also to have something for our daughter,” Cody Rhodes said.

“I’m just overwhelmed at how, not what we’ve built here, but her commitment to it.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 28 Brandi Rhodes opens new business in Roswell Brandi Rhodes has worn many hats in her lifetime. She’s a former model, TV personality, competitive skater, and business executive. But she might be best known for her time in the world of wrestling and the WWE.

Naked Mind Yoga and Pilates allow the Rhodes family to establish even deeper roots in the community where Cody Rhodes grew up.

“We joke in my family, there’s a joke, we’re talking about Roswell, Marietta, Cherokee, Alpharetta, Sandy Springs, Johns Creek, there’s a joke that we always say, ‘Nothing like a Roswell Fall. Nothing like a Johns Creek Summer.’ To us, this is our home,” Cody Rhodes said.

Interested in trying it out? Brandi has utilized everything she’s learned from a lifetime in competitive sports to create a place that caters to athletes and beginners alike.

Naked Mind Yoga and Pilates is located on Crabapple Road in Roswell.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Amazing Grand Opening! So beyond elated about it and excited for our first full week ❤️❤️❤️❤️



Digital memberships are now available via the app (Naked Mind Yoga) and the Website https://t.co/ouMPfIt3ID ! Monthly and yearly options. Join our classes from anywhere! 🧘🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/ZoTlwsHImU — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) October 23, 2023

TRENDING STORIES:

Georgia’s secret beach named best resort in the South, here’s why

Netherworld unleashes new monsters, terrifying scares in 2 all-new haunts

North Georgia Mountains: A Fall foliage wonderland with hidden waterfalls and wineries





[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2023 Cox Media Group