Netherworld unleashes new monsters, terrifying scares in 2 all-new haunts

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — New monsters, new scenes, new terrifying scares, and an upgraded Midway await haunted house lovers as Netherworld unleashes Halloween thrills for its 27th season of haunts.

Netherworld opened two new haunts for visitors to the company’s Stone Mountain home. This year’s haunts are Cryptid Chaos and Primordial.

In Primordial, to prevent the Undying Horror from birthing an endless horde of hideous monsters, the gateway to the Netherworld from which it drew its energy was diverted to a hidden universe of elementral power by the Brotherhood of Rhomb. Suddenly, beings of water, wind, Earth, and fire began emerging into our world seeking to destroy all of the Netherspawn that had arrived before them. Will this battle finally end the evil from the Netherworld or will all of mankind and the Netherworld fall to the Primordial power that has been set free?

“(Primordial) is a massive haunt filled with elementals,” co-owner Ben Armstrong told WSB-TV’s Nelson Hicks. “We have a giant woolly mammoth. We have a rock monster. We have a Kraken. We have crazy ape monsters. It is just bananas.”

In Cryptid Chaos, to bring a world of living nightmares into physical reality, the dream stalker known as the Boogeyman needed massive amounts of dark energy from the unfathomable realms of its origin. Twisting and infecting the thoughts of the scientists at the secret facility known as the BOX, it tricked them into collecting Cryptids, creatures of myth and legend from all over the world and trapping them so that it could feed on their power and grow strong beyond all comprehension. But these weird entities fought back, transforming the staff into urban legends, and engaging the Boogeyman in a Battle Royale to place a new Cryptid Creature at the top of the food chain!

Armstrong stressed that anyone who loves any kind of monster will love this year’s haunts.

“Every year at Netherworld, we try to change it and upgrade it,” Armstrong said. “We did a ton this year. You go through, and if you’re familiar with Netherworld, you’re going to see so many new giant monsters, so many new giant sets, an entire section is nothing but water with fish creatures and tentacles. It’s crazy.”

Those brave enough to tackle Primordial will encounter dozens of live actors, hundreds of special effects, and thousands of props during the 20 to 30-minute walk through the haunted house.

On a given night, more than 100 live actors are roaming the haunts.

In between the two haunted houses or after visiting both, visitors can spend some time in Netherworld’s Midway. Roaming monsters fill the Midway and interact with guests. There are escape games, spooky foods, plenty of photo ops, and decorations galore.

Netherworld is located at 1313 Netherworld Way in Stone Mountain. It’s open every night now through Halloween, except for Oct. 16. It’s open several nights after Halloween, too. Online timed entry tickets start at $25 plus fees and include both haunts and access to the Midway.

“It’s great that we’re still able to do this (27 years later),” Armstrong said. “We still have fans and it continues to grow. It’s become a tradition in Atlanta. So many people had their first date here, and now they’re bringing their children. Their children are grown up. It’s really cool to be that ingrained to bring fear and fun for Halloween.”

