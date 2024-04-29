Two major construction projects impact DeKalb, Fulton County drivers

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News shares the first big morning drive since the Georgia Department of Transportation closed the ramps to the Glenridge Connector.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is live driving Georgia 400 where crews have put out the signs warning of the ramp closure.

Overnight, orange barrels, flashing arrows, and road-closed signs are in place.

It’s the same headed south on 400 and westbound on Interstate 285, where both ramps to the Glenridge Connector are closed as of Friday night.

Triple Team Traffic shows you how to get around, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News this morning.

“People are used to the mix-up around here and we’ve been living with this construction for six or seven years now,” driver Jerry DeGolian said.

This is one of the last major pieces to the ongoing makeover of the I-285 and GA 400 interchange and will cut off access to Glenridge for the next five weeks.

“That’s gonna suck for business. It’s gonna affect a lot of businesses around here,” DeGolian said.

Restaurants in the area worry customers and delivery drivers may not be able to reach them. Other owners just want the entire project finally finished.

“Oh yeah, that’s something we all want to be done forever,” DeGolian said.

GDOT crews have also shut down part of North Druid Hills road for bridge construction.

Overnight, crews were seen working under floodlights replacing the 60-plus-year-old bridge over a fork or Peachtree Creek.

This construction is closing North Druid Hills Road for at least the next three months.

The closure will impact the commute starting Monday for anyone who’s used to taking the road between I-85 and Buford Highway.

