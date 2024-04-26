Drivers, businesses bracing for weeks-long closure at Glenridge Connector ramps

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Drivers, get ready! Another road closure is set to begin at I-285 and Georgia 400.

Crews are shutting down the ramps to the Glenridge Connector from southbound Georgia 400 and westbound I-285 for five weeks, beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says it’s one of the last phases of the seven-year-long project to overhaul I-285 and Georgia 400.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Bhavid Patel, who owns a restaurant called Mahana Fresh at Glenridge Point, told Channel 2′s Bryan Mims he’s relieved the massive project is almost complete, but he’s concerned about the five-week closure of the Glenridge Connector ramp.

“That’s gonna suck for business,” he said. “It’s gonna affect a lot of businesses around here.”

What worries him is that food delivery services and would-be customers will avoid his restaurant if it’s hard to reach.

“If they can’t get to the restaurant, they’re gonna move on and go to a different place,” he said.

GDOT is closing the ramps so crews can do what it calls “bridge approach and pavement enhancement work,” which involves removing concrete slabs and repaving the roadway.

RELATED STORIES:

But at Gruby’s New York Deli, manager Luz Lopez doesn’t think the closure will hurt business.

“Not really. We have our businesses based on the offices, hospital and we have regulars that come down this street here,” she said.

As for drivers who use the ramp regularly, it will be a disruption.

“I will definitely have to reroute myself, but like any place you drive in Atlanta, you have to have patience,” said Jerry deGolian, who lives in the area. “I’m just gonna take it as it comes and we’ll work our way through it.”

Taylor Shine uses the ramp every day to get to work at a UPS store at Glenridge Point.

“It only took me seven minutes to get to work, and I’m assuming it’s now gonna take 40,” she said. “So that means I’m gonna have to get up extra early, prepare and it’s just gonna be annoying. Atlanta traffic is a headache.”

But deGolian says the headaches of the years-long project at Georgia 400 and I-285 have been worth it.

“I drive through here all the time, it’s great now,” he said. “It’s tremendous. It’s a tremendous improvement, so I’m very pleased with how it’s all turned out.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN RELATED NEWS:

Heads up, drivers: Ramps to Glenridge Connector to be shut down for 5 weeks

©2023 Cox Media Group