Father, teen, and baby identified in deadly crash on I-20; 2 other children critically injured

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 20 that left a father, a 13-year-old, and a 1-month-old baby dead and critically injured two other children.

The crash happened on I-20 eastbound just before Wesley Chapel Road on around 11:53 p.m. Tuesday.

DeKalb County Fire and Rescue said they got a call on Halloween night about a crash involving a truck and tractor-trailer with people trapped inside the vehicle.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan confirmed that the three people who died were all family members, including 41-year-old father Taraja Ramsess, 13-year-old Sundari Ramsess, and one-month-old Fugibo Ramsess.

Two other children were thrown from the vehicle and were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

DeKalb Police said the investigation indicates Ramsess was driving a Ford F-150, going eastbound on I-20.

As he was exiting onto Wesley Chapel Road, he collided with a tractor-trailer that had broken down in the left lane, entrapping three passengers.

All three died at the scene.

The driver of the big rig wasn’t hurt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

⚠️ TRAVEL ADVISORY continues in DeKalb: @wsbtv has learned that three have been killed and two others transported in this crash that shuts the I-285 ramps to I-20/eb (Exit 46) and I-20/eb ramp to Wesley Chapel (Exit 68). #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/TfsAuUceoj — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) November 1, 2023

Just around 1:15 a.m., Triple Team Traffic said police made a way to allow stuck traffic to loop around and enter I-20.

Better look: DeKalb PD have now blocked a right lane on I-20/eb here to allow this stuck ramp traffic to loop around and enter I-20/eb via the exit ramp to Wesley. For those W. Chapel-bound, they have to go to Panola (Exit 71)/take Snapfinger Woods to Wesley. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/HRvoS6ypsn — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) November 1, 2023

As of 3:15 a.m., all lanes of I-20 were open and the closure lasted more than three hours.

Channel 2 Action News has crews on the scene, working to gather more information for Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

