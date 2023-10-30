Man arrested after elderly mother found near death in filthy house, police say. He had this excuse

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man has been arrested after his mother was found near death, living in horrific conditions.

Neighbors told police that Tony Sherman checked on his mother every day, which makes the case even more confusing.

Maintenance workers with the Buford Housing Authority were out at the home on South Street on Oct. 18 when they heard a call for help from the woman’s bed.

Police body camera videos showed the woman barely moving and learned she had been lying in her own urine for months.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she is still recovering. That’s when police called her son.

The information Sherman told investigators that they said just didn’t add up, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

