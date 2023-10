Officers catch ‘speed demon’ going 107 mph on busy Duluth road

DULUTH, Ga. — A 23-year-old driver was arrested after police say he was speeding on a busy road in Duluth.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Duluth Police Department said it happened in the early morning hours on Monday.

Dash camera video shows the moment officers spot Zhuojian Jiang speeding on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police described Jiang as a ‘speed demon’ as he was clocked going a staggering 107 mph.

Jiang is charged with reckless driving and speeding.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The department said those dangerous antics on the roads will not be tolerated.

“Let this serve as a reminder to everyone: speed limits are in place for a reason. Together, we can make our streets safer and protect the well-being of our community,” the department wrote.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Beloved Cobb County elementary school teacher dies after ex-husband allegedly shoots and kills her

©2023 Cox Media Group