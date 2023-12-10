LIVE UPDATES: Severe weather coming in from NW Georgia, tornado watch in effect

We’re tracking storms as they move through overnight and into the morning on Channel 2 Action News.

So far, a tornado watch is in effect in parts of the Channel 2 Action News viewing area, particularly in Northwest Georgia.

However, the latest forecast from Severe Weather Team 2 shows chances of strong winds and rain are going to sweep through the larger metro area before they clear out.

The current tornado watch in effect in our northwest area will remain until 3 a.m. for now.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz and Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said the severe weather threat will continue through 9 a.m. on Sunday and will be primarily a heavy rain event with a strong line of damaging wind gusts, though the potential for a brief spin-up tornado is still possible.

