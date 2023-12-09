Level 1 threat of severe storms tonight, damaging gusts, hail, brief tornado possible

ATLANTA — There is a level 1 of 5 threat of severe storms today as a cold front approaches.

Scattered storms will impact our area during the daytime, but Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says that late this evening there will be a low threat of severe storms including a risk for damaging gusts, hail, and the possibility of a brief tornado.

The heaviest activity will arrive around 11 p.m. so she advises that you have a way to receive an alert if a watch or warning is issued during the overnight hours.

We can expect showers on Sunday morning and scattered light rain showers on Sunday afternoon and temperatures dropping into the 30s overnight heading into Monday.

