Stuff the Bus 2023: Help us send students in need with supplies to succeed!

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Stuff the Bus 2022 (WSB-TV)

ATLANTA — Believe it or not, it’s time to Stuff the Bus to help children in need get a great start to the new school year.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of WSB-TV’s Stuff the Bus. Last year, your donations helped stuffed nearly 1,600 backpacks.

Some of your favorite Channel 2 Action News personalities will be at seven locations across metro Atlanta to help collect new backpacks and school supplies for kids living in foster and group homes.

WHERE TO DONATE

  • Channel 2, WSB-TV: 1601 West Peachtree Street NE, Midtown
  • American Signature Furniture: 840 Barrett Pkwy, Kennesaw 30144
  • American Signature Furniture: 2918 Turner Hill Rd, Lithonia 30038
  • Kroger: 6555 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Duluth 30097
  • Kroger: 3425 Cascade Rd SW 30311
  • Kroger: 2875 North Decatur Rd, Decatur 30033
  • Delta Community Credit Union:  6700 McGinnis Ferry Road John’s Creek, GA 30097

LIST OF SUPPLIES:

  • New Youth and adult youth backpacks (clear is preferred)
  • Pencils, pens, markers, crayons and mechanical pencils
  • Planners
  • Erasers and rulers
  • Small calculators
  • Spiral notebooks
  • Glue sticks
  • Highlighters
  • Pencil sharpeners and pencil boxes
  • Two-pocket folders and three-ring binders
  • Index cards
  • Safety scissors

