Stuff the Bus 2023: Help us send students in need with supplies to succeed!

ATLANTA — Believe it or not, it’s time to Stuff the Bus to help children in need get a great start to the new school year.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of WSB-TV’s Stuff the Bus. Last year, your donations helped stuffed nearly 1,600 backpacks.

Some of your favorite Channel 2 Action News personalities will be at seven locations across metro Atlanta to help collect new backpacks and school supplies for kids living in foster and group homes.

WHERE TO DONATE

Channel 2, WSB-TV : 1601 West Peachtree Street NE, Midtown

: 1601 West Peachtree Street NE, Midtown American Signature Furniture: 840 Barrett Pkwy, Kennesaw 30144

840 Barrett Pkwy, Kennesaw 30144 American Signature Furniture: 2918 Turner Hill Rd, Lithonia 30038

2918 Turner Hill Rd, Lithonia 30038 Kroger : 6555 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Duluth 30097

: 6555 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Duluth 30097 Kroger : 3425 Cascade Rd SW 30311

: 3425 Cascade Rd SW 30311 Kroger : 2875 North Decatur Rd, Decatur 30033

: 2875 North Decatur Rd, Decatur 30033 Delta Community Credit Union: 6700 McGinnis Ferry Road John’s Creek, GA 30097

LIST OF SUPPLIES:

New Youth and adult youth backpacks (clear is preferred)

adult youth backpacks (clear is preferred) Pencils, pens, markers, crayons and mechanical pencils

Planners

Erasers and rulers

Small calculators

Spiral notebooks

Glue sticks

Highlighters

Pencil sharpeners and pencil boxes

Two-pocket folders and three-ring binders

Index cards

Safety scissors

