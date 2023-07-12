Stuff the Bus 2023: Help us send students in need with supplies to succeed!

ATLANTA — Believe it or not, it’s time to Stuff the Bus to help children in need get a great start to the new school year.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of WSB-TV’s Stuff the Bus. Last year, your donations helped stuffed nearly 1,600 backpacks.
Some of your favorite Channel 2 Action News personalities will be at seven locations across metro Atlanta to help collect new backpacks and school supplies for kids living in foster and group homes.
WHERE TO DONATE
- Channel 2, WSB-TV: 1601 West Peachtree Street NE, Midtown
- American Signature Furniture: 840 Barrett Pkwy, Kennesaw 30144
- American Signature Furniture: 2918 Turner Hill Rd, Lithonia 30038
- Kroger: 6555 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Duluth 30097
- Kroger: 3425 Cascade Rd SW 30311
- Kroger: 2875 North Decatur Rd, Decatur 30033
- Delta Community Credit Union: 6700 McGinnis Ferry Road John’s Creek, GA 30097
LIST OF SUPPLIES:
- New Youth and adult youth backpacks (clear is preferred)
- Pencils, pens, markers, crayons and mechanical pencils
- Planners
- Erasers and rulers
- Small calculators
- Spiral notebooks
- Glue sticks
- Highlighters
- Pencil sharpeners and pencil boxes
- Two-pocket folders and three-ring binders
- Index cards
- Safety scissors
