Georgia woman sentenced for stealing almost $10M from Amazon

ATLANTA — A former manager at Amazon in Atlanta has been sentenced for stealing more than $9.4 million, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Kayricka Wortham, plus six others, were all charged in connection to what the DOJ calls a “scheme” and accused of fraud to steal millions of dollars from the online retail giant.

Wortham pled guilty in December, according to officials, along with another Atlanta area resident.

In December, U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said Wortham and Demetrius Hines of Smyrna used their positions at the company to submit fake invoices for fake vendors, causing Amazon to pay about $9.4 million to the pair and multiple co-conspirators.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia said that, from 2020 to 2022, Wortham used her position as an operations manager at an Amazon warehouse to submit fictitious invoices for fake vendors, as well as used her supervisory position to approve both new vendors and payments.

As “leader of the scheme,” the Justice Department said Wortham gave the fake vendor information to unknowing subordinates, then had them put the information into the Amazon vendor system.

Then, Wortham would approve the fake vendors, letting them submit invoices and receive payments from Amazon.

“Wortham and co-conspirators then submitted fictitious invoices to Amazon, falsely representing that the vendors had provided goods and services to Amazon. Wortham approved the invoices, causing Amazon to transfer millions in fraudulent proceeds to bank accounts controlled by her and her co-conspirators,” USDOJ said in a statement.

Wortham and co-conspirator Brittany Hudson used money collected from the fake invoices to pay for real estate and luxury cars, including buying a $1 million home in Smyrna.

USDOJ said the two bought a 2019 Lamborghini Urus, a 2021 Dodge Durango, a 2022 Tesla Model X, a 2018 Porsche Panamera, and a Kawasaki ZX636 motorcycle with the funds as well.

Wortham also recruited fellow co-conspirators who worked at Amazon.

Together, they stole personal information and used it to commit fraud and submit fake vendor accounts. Then, they were paid in fraudulent proceeds as part of the scheme.

After being arrested, and while out of jail on bond, Wortham and Hudson continued to take part in criminal conduct, according to USDOJ, including as recently as January.

“In January 2023, they were working with CRU Franchising Company to open a hookah lounge in Midtown Atlanta. During the due diligence to close the deal, CRU discovered and asked about the Amazon fraud charges against them. In response, Wortham and Hudson allegedly lied to CRU, claiming that their Amazon-related criminal charges were dismissed,” USDOJ said. “The two then emailed fraudulent court documents to CRU that purported to show dismissal of the charges and contained forged signatures of Chief U.S. District Judge Timothy C. Batten, Sr. and forged seals and signatures of the Clerk of the Court. Hudson also allegedly emailed CRU doctored bank statements and personal financial statements that fraudulently inflated the balances in her accounts to support the franchise deal.”

Other members of the conspiracy were indicted on June 20.

“A federal grand jury indicted Brittany Hudson, 37, of Atlanta, Georgia, and Jamar L. James, Sr., 47, of Calera, Alabama, for conspiracy, wire fraud, and money laundering, and Hudson for forging the signature of a federal judge and seal of the Court,” USDOJ said. “Darrel J. Burgo, 32, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, was charged in the same indictment with conspiracy, access device fraud, and aggravated identity theft. These charges are pending.”

Hines pled guilty on Nov. 30, 2022, while other co-conspirators pleaded guilty on June 27. None of them have been sentenced.

Wortham was sentenced for her crimes on June 5, according to the USDOJ. She’ll have to serve 16 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release, in addition to having to pay back the stolen money to Amazon, according to the USAO.

The Justice Department also made Wortham forfeit more than $2.7 million from the fraudulent proceeds as well as the vehicles that were purchased. She has been indicted for defrauding CRU and forging a federal judge’s signature and a seal of the court, those charges are still pending.

